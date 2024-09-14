Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for WizzFinancial (LON:FIN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

WizzFinancial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FIN stock opened at GBX 40.10 ($0.52) on Tuesday. WizzFinancial has a 12 month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 44 ($0.58). The firm has a market cap of £23.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,002.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97.

Insider Transactions at WizzFinancial

In related news, insider Bill Newton sold 238,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total value of £92,820 ($121,380.93). Corporate insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About WizzFinancial

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

