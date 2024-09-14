Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Decreases By 66.5%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the August 15th total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

3i Group Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS TGOPY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 93,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,309. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

