Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Decreases By 66.5%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the August 15th total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
3i Group Stock Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS TGOPY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 93,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,309. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.
About 3i Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.