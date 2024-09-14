Short Interest in Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ACACW) Declines By 30.9%

Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ACACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACACW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Acri Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, financial services, educational technology services, or health information service in North America.

