Short Interest in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Drops By 66.7%

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 594.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 130,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock remained flat at $10.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,150. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

