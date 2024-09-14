Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Increases By 870.2%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,315,600 shares, a growth of 870.2% from the August 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,448,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.05 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Asia Broadband
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Broadband
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.