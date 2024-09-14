Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Increases By 870.2%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,315,600 shares, a growth of 870.2% from the August 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,448,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.05 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

About Asia Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.