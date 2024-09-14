Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Increases By 57.3%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assembly Biosciences

Insider Transactions at Assembly Biosciences

In other Assembly Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 4,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,066.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,815.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $6,421,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.