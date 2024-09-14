Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Drops By 48.0%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of AACG opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.80. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.80%.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
