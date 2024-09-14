Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Drops By 48.0%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AACG opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.80. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.80%.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

