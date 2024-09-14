Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Declines By 79.8%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the August 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avance Gas Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AVACF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 9,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,006. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

