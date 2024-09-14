Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Declines By 79.8%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the August 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Avance Gas Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AVACF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 9,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,006. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $19.57.
Avance Gas Company Profile
