Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Expands By 56.1%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

BIO-key International stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 681,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.46). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 673.82% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

