Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Rises By 58.2%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the August 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Biomerica Price Performance

Shares of BMRA stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. 104,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,489. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biomerica by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter worth $31,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

