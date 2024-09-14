Short Interest in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Rises By 100.0%

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BDGS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.44. 2,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Company Profile

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility.

