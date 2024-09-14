Short Interest in CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Drops By 58.3%

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CDT Environmental Technology Investment Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CDTG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 5,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44.
About CDT Environmental Technology Investment
