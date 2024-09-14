Short Interest in CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Drops By 58.3%

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CDTG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 5,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

