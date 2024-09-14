Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Grows By 354.6%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,146,100 shares, an increase of 354.6% from the August 15th total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Oilfield Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHOLF remained flat at $0.81 during trading on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.
About China Oilfield Services
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Oilfield Services
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.