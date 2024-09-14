Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Increases By 28.8%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of CHS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHSCM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $25.75. 19,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,093. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25.

CHS Announces Dividend

About CHS

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.