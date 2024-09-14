Short Interest in Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Increases By 50.0%

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMTV traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $16.08. 716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.
About Community Bancorp
