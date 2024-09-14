Short Interest in Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Increases By 50.0%

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMTV traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $16.08. 716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

