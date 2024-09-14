Short Interest in Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Rises By 50.0%

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dongfang Electric Stock Performance
Shares of DNGFF remained flat at $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. Dongfang Electric has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.58.
Dongfang Electric Company Profile
