Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Increases By 47.6%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of Drax Group stock remained flat at $8.20 on Friday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

