Short Interest in DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Declines By 37.5%

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DTS Stock Performance
DTS stock remained flat at $24.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. DTS has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.
DTS Company Profile
