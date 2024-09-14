Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Expands By 800.0%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LEGR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $103.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $45.50.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
