Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Expands By 800.0%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LEGR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $103.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $45.50.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

