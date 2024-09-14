Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Decreases By 81.8%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 2.33% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.92. 9,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

