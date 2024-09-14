Short Interest in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Decreases By 28.0%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

CLOU stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,864. The stock has a market cap of $399.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 773.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 381,021 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 126.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 134,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 65,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

