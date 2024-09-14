Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Grows By 44.3%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,000 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the August 15th total of 549,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Price Performance

HMCTF remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Friday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

