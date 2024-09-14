Short Interest in Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Expands By 1,514.3%

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 1,514.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Holiday Island Stock Performance
Shares of HIHI opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Holiday Island has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.18.
Holiday Island Company Profile
