Short Interest in Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Expands By 1,514.3%

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 1,514.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Holiday Island Stock Performance

Shares of HIHI opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Holiday Island has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

Holiday Island Company Profile

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

