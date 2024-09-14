Short Interest in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Rises By 178.0%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.71 during trading hours on Friday. 50,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

