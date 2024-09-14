Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Decreases By 61.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the August 15th total of 513,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 842,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 79,749 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 265,713 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 350,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.