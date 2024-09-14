Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Drops By 57.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the August 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 318,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 227,711 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSJS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 131,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,935. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $22.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

