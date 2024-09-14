Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Grows By 174.7%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 174.7% from the August 15th total of 669,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,066,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 633,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,663. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $52.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIG. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

