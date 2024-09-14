Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Grows By 174.7%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 174.7% from the August 15th total of 669,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,066,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 633,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,663. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $52.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
