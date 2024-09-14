Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Declines By 63.2%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 125,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,339. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

