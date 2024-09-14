Short Interest in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Rises By 66.7%

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Performance
TCHI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $18.23.
About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
