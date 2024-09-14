Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Grows By 600.0%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWHIY

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWHIY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 2,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.97. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.