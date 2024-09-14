Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Grows By 600.0%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWHIY
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 9.6 %
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.