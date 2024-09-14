Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Increases By 566.7%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.
Read Our Latest Report on Lonza Group
Lonza Group Stock Performance
About Lonza Group
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lonza Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.