Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Increases By 566.7%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

About Lonza Group

OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $65.43. 27,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,770. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Featured Articles

