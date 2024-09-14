Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Increases By 550.0%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.2 %

OCCIN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 1,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,828. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1094 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

