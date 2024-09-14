Short Interest in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Declines By 27.4%

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 656,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Relx Price Performance

Relx Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RELX opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. Relx has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Relx by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,529,000 after buying an additional 1,623,705 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth $21,983,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 185.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 434,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $12,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

