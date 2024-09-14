Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Declines By 57.9%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the August 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Up 7.9 %

OTCMKTS SLVTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 132,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,345. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

