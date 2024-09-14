Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Decreases By 50.0%

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Sono-Tek stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 12,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,119. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of -0.28.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
