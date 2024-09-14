Short Interest in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Decreases By 29.3%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.83. The company had a trading volume of 271,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.24. STERIS has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 8.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 36,576 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in STERIS by 9.3% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

