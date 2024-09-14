Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW) Rises By 251.1%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 251.1% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
SurgePays Stock Down 61.6 %
SURGW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 5,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $4.49.
SurgePays Company Profile
