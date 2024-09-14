Short Interest in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Grows By 141.7%

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Talkspace Price Performance

Shares of TALKW stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,185. Talkspace has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

