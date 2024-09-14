Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Expands By 50.0%

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TechPrecision Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,660. TechPrecision has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $29.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.