Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Drops By 49.0%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATUUF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 8,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,148. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

