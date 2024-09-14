Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Drops By 49.0%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Tenaz Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ATUUF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 8,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,148. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
