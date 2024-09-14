Short Interest in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Decreases By 86.2%

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

