Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Expands By 32.8%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 509,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.07. 143,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

