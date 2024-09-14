Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Drops By 34.4%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Urban One Stock Performance

UONE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,110. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. Urban One has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 22.45%.

Institutional Trading of Urban One

About Urban One

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban One stock. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UONE Free Report ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC owned 0.40% of Urban One worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

