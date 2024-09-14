Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Drops By 34.4%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
UONE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,110. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. Urban One has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.05.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 22.45%.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
