Short Interest in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Rises By 77.4%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,300 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the August 15th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Virios Therapeutics from $0.40 to $0.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRI
Virios Therapeutics Price Performance
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virios Therapeutics
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.