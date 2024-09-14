Short Interest in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Drops By 94.4%

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSHGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of USSH stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $50.94. 816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSHFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned about 13.41% of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

About WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.