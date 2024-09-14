Short Interest in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Drops By 94.4%

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of USSH stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $50.94. 816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

About WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund ( NASDAQ:USSH Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned about 13.41% of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

