Short Interest in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH) Grows By 800.0%

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 920,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,501,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 74.84% of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDH opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.76. WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.