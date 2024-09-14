Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TSE:SIA traded up C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 329,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,062. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.19. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.37.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.360486 EPS for the current year.

SIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.42.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

