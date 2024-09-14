Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
TSE:SIA traded up C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 329,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,062. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.19. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.37.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.360486 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Sienna Senior Living
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.