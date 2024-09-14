Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Down 3%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.29. 171,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,068,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Sigma Lithium had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.