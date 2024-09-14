Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.26. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $52,976,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

