Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $78.09, but opened at $89.85. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $91.32, with a volume of 679,573 shares.

The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Signet Jewelers

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $1,504,706.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,109.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $1,504,706.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,942 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,109.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at $17,373,298.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.